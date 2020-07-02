Internet

Google temporarily blocks access to banned apps in India

The company spokesperson did not disclose details of the apps that Google had blocked.

Google on Thursday said it has temporarily blocked access to those apps that were still available on the Play Store in India even after the government banned on 59 apps this week.

“While we continue to review the interim orders from the Government of India, we have notified the affected developers and have temporarily blocked access to the apps that remained available on the Play Store in India,” a Google spokesperson said.

Watch | India's ban on 59 China-based applications

However, the spokesperson did not disclose details of the apps that Google had blocked.

Also Read
&nbsp;

China apps ban | TikTok, other apps will get chance to send in their clarifications

 

According to sources, developers of many of the 59 banned apps had taken down their apps from Google Play Store voluntarily.

India on Monday banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including TikTok, UC Browser, SHAREit and WeChat, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 2, 2020 11:51:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/internet/google-temporarily-blocks-access-to-banned-apps-in-india/article31969038.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY