Google takes down TikTok clone Zynn from Play Store

Google has yet to offer an explanation for the app’s removal. Zynn, however, is still available on iOS App Store

Google has yet to offer an explanation for the app's removal. Zynn, however, is still available on iOS App Store

Several TikTok users reported that their entire account has been plagiarised. That includes profile pictures, names and content, sometimes going back months, reports Wired

Google Play Store has removed Chinese video app Zynn, a clone of the hugely popular video app TikTok, following accusations of plagiarism.

Several TikTok users have reported that their entire account has been plagiarised. That includes profile pictures, names, and the above-mentioned content, sometimes going back months, reports Wired.

Zynn arrived on iOS and Android in early May and quickly rose to the top of the download charts.

By the end of May, the app had become the most downloaded free iOS app and a top 10 download in the Google Play Store.

Part of the reason for this rapid growth is the app’s rewards programme where users got paid for watching videos and also to get other users on the app.

Users earn $1 for signing up, $20 for the first person they get to join, and $10 for every five users afterward.

Google has yet to offer an explanation for the app’s removal. Zynn, however, is still available on iOS App Store.

Earlier, Google Play Store removed another TikTok rival app Mitron.

The app, which has been created by a developer from Pakistan, was removed as it violated Google’s ‘spam and minimum functionality’ policy.

