Google Search gets continuous scrolling feature

Google’s mobile app gives users access to its search engine, which handles billions of searches per day. The company has now added a new feature to improve the Search experience on mobile devices.

With the continuous scrolling feature users will be able to scroll through multiple Search pages, in succession, instead of one page at a time, making the experience “more seamless”.

“Now, when you reach the bottom of a search results page on your phone, the next set of results will automatically load with relevant information,” the search giant said, adding that most people who want additional information tend to browse up to four pages of search results.

For instance, users who have “broader, more open-ended questions”, will be able to go through multiple Search pages quickly. Still, if they don’t find what they are looking for, they might need use the ‘See more’ option to get additional search results.

The new Search experience has started rolling out for most English searches on mobile in the U.S., Google said. It, however, did not specify the availability of the feature in other regions.

This announcement comes after Google’s modern redesign of the Search results page on mobile, earlier this year.