Google’s Android app could ditch its dedicated search button: Report  

Google could remove the search button at the bottom on its Android app. The new layout retains the main search bar that appears when users open the app, however, the bottom search bar that lets users jump to search from withing the Discover section or while browsing saved collections could be removed.

While the reason behind the change is not clear, the UI change could be the result of user data which suggests that users were not engaging much with the bottom search button, a report from Android Police said.

Earlier last month, Google introduced the Play Store’s new Search tab started rolling out, bringing some consistency with the Google app. Now, the internet giant is removing the search tab.

The changes are currently restricted to Google app for Android (version 15.32.37.28.arm64), however, it is not clear if the changes will make it to the final build of the app.

