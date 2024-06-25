GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Google rolls out Gemini AI sidebar in Gmail 

Google is rolling out Gemini AI sidebar in Gmail bringing AI features to Docs, Sheets, Slides and Drive 

Published - June 25, 2024 01:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Google is rolling out more AI features to Gmail with the Gemini AI sidebar.

Google is rolling out more AI features to Gmail with the Gemini AI sidebar. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google is rolling out more AI features to Gmail with the Gemini AI sidebar. Available on the web the tool will offer “proactive prompts” in addition to the ability to ask, “freeform questions,” the company shared in a blog post.

Google is also rolling out Gemini features to the side panel in Docs, Sheets, Slides and Drive.

Users will be able to use Gemini in the Gmail mobile app on Android and iOS devices to analyse email threads and get summarised views. Additionally, the company shared Contextual Smart Reply and Gmail Q&A will be launched soon.

The tools will make use of Google’s AI models including Gemini 1.5 Pro.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The improvements will only be available for paid Gamini users. Users will need to be a Google Workspace customer with a Gemini Business or Enterprise add-on, a Gemini Education or Education Premium add-on to make use of the features.

Users with Google One AI premium subscriptions will also be able to access the features.

