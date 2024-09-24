Google rolls out AI video editing tools in Photos  

Google is rolling out new video editing tools in its Photos app with the aim to make it easier for users to edit their videos to sharable clips.

Users will find the video editor on Android devices displayed prominently for quick access. The update includes updated trim tools, auto enhance button, and a speed tool which allows users to adjust the video speed enabling both fast-paced action and dramatic slow-motion effects.

The new AI presets will be available for both Android and iOS users.

The presets will be available starting 23 September with the tools being available overtime.

