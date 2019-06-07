Google reveals details about Stadia’s November launch

Google’s Cloud gaming service Stadia, which is intended to stream games on TVs, computers and smartphones, is set to hit the markets in November.

The gaming service would first be made available in Belgium, Finland, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, the UK and the US, GSMArena reported on Thursday.

During the launch, it will only be available on the Pixel 3, 3 XL, 3a and 3a XL smsartphones.

The game would launch in two service tiers —— Stadia Base, which would be the free version and Stadia Pro, which would cost $9.99 per month.

According to the report, Stadia Base would only be available in 2020 and users wanting to purchase it this year would have to pay $129 for “Stadia Founder’s Edition” bundle.

But, to users’ disappointment, subscribing to Stadia Pro for $9.99 per month would not include any games unless they go for the bundle package mentioned above. Users would still need to pay for every title they want to play, regardless of whether they are using the free tier or the paid one.

Then again, with Pro “additional free games released regularly” and “exclusive discounts on select game purchases” are promised and neither of which would be made available with Stadia Base. As of now, Google has not disclosed exactly how much each game is going to cost, the report said.

Already up for pre—order on the Google Store, the service already consists of a limited—edition Night Blue Stadia controller, a Chromecast Ultra, a three—month subscription to Stadia Pro and an access to Destiny 2: The Collection.

Google’s Stadia Cloud gaming service would launch with 31 games including Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Doom Eternal, Doom (2016), Rage 2, The Elder Scrolls Online, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Destiny 2 and Get Packed among others, the report added.

Originally announced earlier in March, the system would work like a Netflix account for video games.