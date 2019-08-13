Google pledges use of recycled materials in its hardware products

After Amazon and Samsung, Google became the latest consumer technology company to strengthen its sustainability measures this year. Last week, the tech giant announced that it would include recycled materials in all of its Made By Google products by 2022. By 2020, it said, 100% of all shipments going to or coming from customers will be carbon-neutral.

“We’re always working to do more, faster. But today, we’re laying the foundation for what we believe will be a way of doing business that commits to building better products, better,” Anna Meegan, head of sustainability, consumer hardware at Google, wrote in the company’s official blog last Tuesday.

The company also claims that its carbon emissions for product shipments have decreased by 40%. Google’s announcement follows Amazon’s to invest in two new renewable energy projects in the US and Ireland, and Samsung’s to work with the United Nations (UN) to boost awareness of the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Major investments in renewable energy are a critical step to address our carbon footprint globally,” Amazon’s director of sustainability, Kara Hurst, said in a statement, earlier this month.

Samsung, during its Galaxy Note 10 launch, unveiled the Samsung Global Goals app, to raise awareness for the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals program. According to its website, the app will be available in 19 languages and will come pre-installed on the Note 10.

It mightn’t be a coincidence that these technology behemoths are reinforcing their sustainability commitments. According to World Meteorological Organization data, last July was around 1.2°C warmer than the average temperatures in July during the pre-industrial era. This March, in the UN high-level meeting on climate and sustainable development, its General Assembly President María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés warned: “We are the last generation that can prevent irreparable damage to our planet.”

It is literally now or never.

Google already has several sustainability measures in place. In June, for instance, it came up with the idea of a ‘circular economy’ that focuses on recycling, reusing, refurbishing and prolonging.

“Our goal is to embed circular economic principles into the fabric of Google’s infrastructure, operations, and culture,” says Kate Brandt, Google’s Lead for Sustainability. “What that means is that we’ll be focusing on opportunities wherever possible to eradicate waste through circular design — at our data centers, in our kitchens, on our campuses, in all we do around the world.”

These efforts might seem impressive of Google, but the tech behemoth’s just trying to offset its considerable carbon emission. It claims that its data centres “use 50% less energy than a typical data centre”. But the sheer size of the company makes it one of the largest CO2 emitters. According to a 2018 Quartz report, the world’s most popular website accounts for about 40% of the Internet’s carbon footprint. And a study from 2015 suggests internet activity results in as much CO2 emissions as the global aviation industry.

Google’s social conscience, hence, needn’t be treated as altruism and it’s about time other companies resort to more sustainable practices.