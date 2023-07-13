July 13, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST

Google Pay has officially rolled out its UPI LITE Payment feature today, allowing users to make small payments without entering the pin. UPI LITE can help users make payments fast even in peak hours at a higher success rate compared to usual payment method. This is possible because the LITE account does not depend on user’s linked bank account to access the system in real-time, the company said in a statement.

Users can create their UPI LITE wallets within the app and maintain a balance of up to Rs. 2,000, which can be loaded up to twice in a day. The LITE account can be used to make transactions of up to Rs. 200.

How to activate UPI LITE on your app:

Go to your profile on the Google Pay app

Click on setup payment methods and select UPI LITE

Click on continue and add balance

Select UPI LITE as the account when paying

“Unique offerings and use cases are core to driving further adoption of digital payments in the country and with the introduction of UPI LITE on the platform, we aim to simplify small-value transactions by helping users access a convenient, compact and superfast payments experience,” said Ambarish Kenghe, VP, Product Management at Google Pay.

The UPI LITE support feature was launched by the RBI along with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in September 2022, and is supported by 15 banks currently. Paytm, PhonePe and BHIM, have the UPI LITE feature already.

