Google Pay adding UPI Circle to help add secondary user in payment app

Google Pay, during the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2024, shared that it is adding UPI Circle (Delegate Payments) feature in the Pay app to enable your family or close and trusted friends to make UPI payments without adding their own bank accounts.

This feature will be rolled out later this year in India.

However, this Delegate Payments mechanism will require the primary user permission to perform certain actions.

As an existing UPI user on Google Pay, you can add your family members or friends as secondary users to your UPI Circle.

This comes in two formats: Partial Delegation, where you retain full control, approving each payment request initiated by your secondary user.

And, Full Delegation, which allows you to set a monthly limit, up to ₹15,000, allowing your secondary users to make payments independently within that limit.

“There’s still a segment of the population that relies on cash and/or is hesitant to use UPI, due to various reasons, including limited access to banking services,” said Google Pay team.

Google Pay also said that with the prepaid UPI vouchers, users will now be able to use any supporting UPI app including Google Pay to pay their supported merchant transactions without linking their bank account on UPI.

Google Pay in partnership with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) Bharat Billpay also launched support for ClickPay QR on the Google Pay app where users can pay their bills on Google Pay by scanning a QR.

Google Pay is adding Prepaid utilities to its list of supported recurring payments categories in partnership with NPCI Bharat Billpay that will allow users to discover their prepaid utility providers or aggregators.

With NPCI, Google Pay is bringing Tap & Pay payments for RuPay cards. Users can add their RuPay card to Google Pay, and simply tap their mobile phone to any card machine to pay. “Card information like the 16-digit card number is not stored with Google Pay,” it said.

It is also adding the Autopay for the UPI Lite users as well.