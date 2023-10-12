Google makes passkeys default sign-in option across services and platforms

October 12, 2023 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST

Google announced that passkeys are now the default sign-in option across Google Accounts across its services and platforms. The use of passkeys will allow users to sign-in to their accounts without entering a password or using 2-Step verification.

And while passkeys are now the default sign-in method, Google shared that passwords may be around for little while and users who wish to continue using passwords will have the option to opt-out of passkeys by turning off “Skip password when possible”.

“To use passkeys, you just use a fingerprint, face scan or pin to unlock your device, and they are 40% faster than passwords — and rely on a type of cryptography that makes them more secure,” Google said in a blog post.

Passkeys are tied to devices such as smartphones, computers, and tablets where they have been registered with an account. Passkeys work locally and offer a secure alternative to traditional passwords by making use of biometric sensors on a device.

Passkeys are stored in the cloud to prevent lockouts in the event of device loss and enable shifting to newer devices.

Passkeys are compatible with all major web browsers and platforms, including Windows, macOS, iOS and ChromeOS.

The shift to passkeys is in line with the shift away from passwords, Microsoft, Apple and Google have endorsed the use of passkeys for passwordless sign-ins since 2022.

