Google’s new data search engine is here

Would you like to dig out rainfall patterns across India over the years? Or how about a dash of cricket scores? Google's new search engine for data allows you to do just this. Like Google Scholar, it's a targeted search — which means you can delve directly into the dataset and skip the hassle of trawling through websites, blogs, videos or stumble upon pictures of cats inadvertently while searching for data.

The initiative comes almost eight years after Google Public Data Explorer, a similar tool that allows users to search through public data from sources like the World Bank and Eurostat and visualise them to get a better understanding of various social, economic and other indicators.

In the traditional Google style, the design for Dataset Search is minimalistic. However, all the meta-data (information about the dataset) contained in the search results helps users ascertain the veracity of the data. Each dataset contains a detailed description which tells you who the author of the dataset is, where the data is sourced from, and what is the granularity of the data (country-level, district-level, city-level and so on) is.

Google's Dataset Search

A search with 'historical rainfall information India' threw up several datasets from the Kaggle data science community and a couple of results from NASA. There is also an option for users to add their own datasets in a structured format. As the new product gains traction and more users upload datasets, there will be more results for users to choose from.

The Dataset Search website says the project will have twin benefits: "creating a data sharing ecosystem that will encourage data publishers to follow best practices for data storage and publication" and "giving scientists a way to show the impact of their work through citation of datasets that they have produced".