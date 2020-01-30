Internet

Google mulls transcribing translations in real time on Android

The feature will allow users to record audio in one language and have it rendered in another in real time

The feature will allow users to record audio in one language and have it rendered in another in real time   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

It’s still in the prototype stage, but Google gave a demonstration of the technology during a series of artificial intelligence demos at its San Francisco office, The Verge reported

In a bid to make its translation tech even more powerful, Google is now mulling to bring live transcription feature to its Google Translate app for Android.

The feature will allow users to record audio in one language and have it rendered in another in real time.

It’s still in the prototype stage, but Google gave a demonstration of the technology during a series of artificial intelligence demos at its San Francisco office, The Verge reported.

Interestingly, the feature is similar to how the real-time transcription works in Google’s ‘Recorder’ app, barring that it’s also translating the speaker’s words (into whatever specified language) rather than simply transcribing them.

It will not work with audio files, at least at first; it will have to be live audio captured through a smartphone microphone, although Google says you could always play recorded audio through a speaker and capture it that way, the report added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Internet
internet
online
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2020 11:20:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/internet/google-mulls-transcribing-translations-in-real-time-on-android/article30690177.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY