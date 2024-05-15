Google is making its hands-free “mouse” open source

Google is making Project Gameface, its hands-free “mouse” tech, open-source and available for Android developers.

The tech allows users to control a computer’s cursor using their head movement and facial gestures.

Developers can now integrate the accessibility feature into their apps.

The project announced in 2023, uses a device’s camera and a database of facial expressions from MediaPipe’s Face Landmarks Detection API to manipulate the cursor.

“Developers can now build applications where their users can configure their experience by customizing facial expressions, gesture sizes, cursor speed and more”, the company said in a blog post.

While Gameface was initially envisioned to work for gamers, Google says it has now partnered with Incluzza, a social enterprise in India to use the tech for improving accessibility features in settings like work, school and social situations.

