Google India removes over 6.7 lakh content pieces in July

New Delhi

31 August 2021 11:14 IST

It follows 36,934 complaints received from individual users in India

Google India removed 95,680 pieces of content from its social media platforms in July last, following 36,934 complaints received from individual users in India, according to a transparency report released by the technology giant on Tuesday. Additionally, it took removal actions on 576,892 pieces of content as a result of automated detection processes.

July saw the highest number of content removal following user complaints since April last. In April, Google India removed about 59,350 pieces of content from its social media platforms, while in May and June, this number stood at 71,132 pieces of content and 83,613 pieces of content respectively.

In accordance with Rules

The monthly report has been published in accordance with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

Advertising

Advertising

“We receive complaints for a variety of reasons…We evaluate content reported to us under our Community Guidelines, content policies and/or legal policies. Based on this review, removal action may be taken for one of the request reasons...,” it said.

The content removal was done under several categories, including copyright (94,862 or 99.1%), trademark (807), court order (4), circumvention (3), counterfeit (1), graphic sexual content (1), impersonation (1) and other legal requests (1).

Google India added that each unique URL in a specific complaint was considered an individual “item”. A single complaint may specify multiple items that potentially relate to the same or different pieces of content.