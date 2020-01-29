Internet

Google grants $1mn for promoting news literacy in India

Google last year trained journalists in online verification and fact-checking, digital safety and security, YouTube for elections coverage and data visualisation for the general elections

Google last year trained journalists in online verification and fact-checking, digital safety and security, YouTube for elections coverage and data visualisation for the general elections   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

more-in

The funding is part of Google.org’s broader, $10 million commitment to media literacy, in collaboration with the Google News Initiative, Google said in a statement

Google on Wednesday announced a $1 million grant for global non-proft organisation Internews that will launch a new initiative to promote news literacy among the Indian public.

The funding is part of Google.org’s broader, $10 million commitment to media literacy, in collaboration with the Google News Initiative (GNI), the company said in a statement.

Internews will select a team of 250 journalists, fact checkers, academics and NGO workers, who will be trained on a curriculum developed by global and Indian experts, adapted to local needs and available in seven Indian languages.

The local leaders will then roll out the training to new internet users in non-metro cities in India, enabling them to better navigate the Internet and assess the information they find.

In partnership with third-party organisations like DataLeads and Internews, the GNI has so far provided in-depth verification training for more than 15,000 journalists and students from more than 875 news organisations, in 10 Indian languages.

Google last year trained journalists in online verification and fact-checking, digital safety and security, YouTube for elections coverage and data visualization for the general elections.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Technology Internet
mass media
media
newspapers
news media
online
internet
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2020 5:02:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/internet/google-grants-1mn-for-promoting-news-literacy-in-india/article30683717.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY