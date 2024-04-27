ADVERTISEMENT

Google Gemini could soon play music from third-party apps on Android devices: Report  

April 27, 2024 04:22 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST

Google could soon expand capabilities of its Gemini AI chatbot to play music with voice-based prompts 

The Hindu Bureau

FILE - Google's logo is displayed on its headquarters in Mountain View, Calif., Jan. 3, 2013. A judge has rejected a request from Google to transfer a federal antitrust lawsuit against it from Virginia to New York. U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema on Friday, April 28, 2023, rejected a motion from Google to toss out the government's antirust case against it. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) | Photo Credit: AP

Google could soon expand the capabilities of its Gemini AI chatbot, which works as an on-device voice assistant on Android devices, to play music with a simple voice command.

The new feature was spotted within the settings options on Gemini app for Android. The option included the functionality to select Music with the description “Select preferred services to play music”. Another option shows up with the settings that says “Choose your default music provider”.

Google added the native artificial intelligence chatbot to the Android operating system earlier this year.

The settings options were first stopped by a developer named AssembleDebug, however, it is not clear whether the options were available in the latest version of the Gemini chatbot app or the beta build.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The feature should be able to play music from Spotify or YouTube based on voice commands, along with a song identification feature, where users can ask the AI bot to listen to music and identify it. However, it is unlikely to feature any playlist creation features.

Earlier this year, Google faced backlash after the Gemini AI tool depicted inaccurate images of historical figures. The company also expanded the availability of its AI chatbot, earlier called Bard, to older Android devices running versions 10, and 11. At the time of its launch the Gemini AI app was limited to devices running Android 12 or newer versions.

The company last month also introduced features that allowed users to modify parts of the responses generated by the chatbot to their preference instead of asking it to rewrite the whole text.

