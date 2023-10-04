HamberMenu
Google fixes mulitple vulnerabilities in Android’s security update: Report  

Google in its Android security update released fixes for 54 unique vulnerabilities, including two that were known to have been actively exploited  

October 04, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Google released fixes for 54 unique vulnerabilities in its October Android security update. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google released fixes for 54 unique vulnerabilities, including two known to have been actively exploited, in its Android security update.

Of the 54 fixes concerning Android 11 through 13, five were rated critical, and two concerned remote code execution issues.

The update from Google follows the standard system of releasing two patch levels, one that focuses on core Android components, and the second addressing kernel and closed-source components.

Vulnerabilities affecting Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Arm components were also addressed in the update.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

One of the vulnerabilities known to be exploited was found to impact numerous software products, including Chrome, Firefox, iOS, Microsoft Teams, and many more.

Earlier, in August, Google announced the company would be releasing weekly updates for Chromium, its open-sourced project that powers Chrome and other browsers. Under the new schedule updates will be rolled out on a weekly basis, instead of the earlier bi-weekly basis, reducing the gap between updates, thereby reducing the time within which they can be exploited by threat actors.

