Google fixes high severity security bugs in Pixel : Here is how to update  

Updated - June 13, 2024 04:24 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 03:53 pm IST

Google released security patches for multiple security bugs impacting its Pixel devices, warning that at least one of them was being exploited by threat actors  

The Hindu Bureau

Google released patches for 50 security bugs that impacted its Pixel devices. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google released patches for 50 security bugs that impacted its Pixel devices. The company, while urging users to implement the fixes, shared that at least one of the security bugs was being exploited in targeted attacks as a zero-day.

The security bug could be exploited to elevate privileges in the Pixel firmware and has been rated a high-severity security issue.

Google further shared details of 44 security bugs that have been fixed in this month’s Pixel update bulletin. Of these, seven have been identified as issues that could be used to escalate privileges. Such vulnerabilities are considered critical as they can be used by threat actors to compromise user security by targeting various subcomponents of the devices’ software.

Pixel devices receive security and bug fixes that are separate from the standard monthly patches sent to all Android devices manufactured by all other OEMs.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

Earlier in year, Google fixed a vulnerability in its Pixel devices that was being exploited by forensic firms to unlock phones without a PIN and access data.

Users can update their devices by heading to settings > Security and Privacy > System and Updates > Security Update > tap to install the available updates and restart the device to ensure the security patch is implemented.

