Google enhances Maps in India with Lens and Live View

December 20, 2023 01:16 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST

Google on Tuesday announced a range of new features and updates for its mapping services in India. The updates include features like address descriptors, Lens in Maps and Live View Walking Navigation.

The company also announced the launch of its fuel-efficient routing feature, which allows users to choose sustainable routes for two and four-wheelers.

The Address Descriptors feature will help users find locations based on landmarks. Users can drop a pin in Maps when sharing a location, and using a combination of machine learning signals Google Maps will automatically find up to five of the most relevant landmarks.

Watch | How does Google Maps work?

The Lens in Maps is built to enable users to better understand their surroundings by providing relevant information about nearby restaurants and cafes, including details like opening hours, ratings, reviews and photos.

Live View Walking Navigation will give users information inlcuding directions, and distance markers overlaid on the Maps screen.

The California-based tech giant also announced partnerships with ONDC and Namma Yatri. These partnerships will focus on bringing metro schedules and bookings to users and will launch by mid-next year with Kochi metro on Google Maps powered by Namma Yatri, followed by other metros as they join the ONDC network.

Additionally, the company will add Mumbai and Kolkata local trains to its “Where is my Train” app enabling access to dynamic information like train location, real-time status, platform changes and more.

“We are delighted to partner with ONDC and Namma Yatri to enable a more digitized public transport experience accessible to all users. India is rapidly transforming, and at Google Maps, and we are excited by the opportunities ahead of us,” Miriam Karthika Daniel, VP - Google Maps Experiences said.

Address Descriptors feature will be rolled out across the country early next year, while Lens in Maps will be launching in 15 cities in India by January, starting with Android.

The fuel-efficient routing feature uses AI to understand real-time traffic data, road elevation and vehicle’s engine type to provide users the best possible route with fuel efficiency in mind.

