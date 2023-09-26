ADVERTISEMENT

Google set to end support for Gmail’s basic HTML view in 2024

September 26, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST

Google will retire Gmail’s basic HTML view that was predominantly used on older hardware and in areas with low network coverage in January 2024  

The Hindu Bureau

The Basic HTML view is a lighter version of Gmail that does not support chat, spell check, keyboard shortcuts, and calendar features. | Photo Credit: AP

Google will end support for Gmail’s basic HTML view starting January 2024, requiring users to use modern browsers to continue using the service.

“You can display Gmail on your browser in basic HTML view until January 2024. After this date, Gmail automatically changes to Standard view,” the company shared in a blog post.

The Basic HTML view is a lighter version of Gmail that does not support chat, spell check, keyboard shortcuts, and calendar features. The basic HTML view was designed for people using older hardware with limited memory and internet bandwidth, or browsers that do not support current HTML features.

ALSO READ
Google changes Play Store rules; adds data deletion requirement for apps

While Gmail’s basic view lacked features, it was quick to load and could be accessed using older hardware with poor or low network coverage.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The removal of Gmail’s basic HTML view comes as the company has announced the discontinuation of other features like the Pixel Pass phone upgrade program, Google Currents and Nest Secure.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US