Google Cloud partners with CERT-In to train govt officials in cybersecurity skills

Google Cloud in its partnership with CERT-In will train government officials in cyber defence best practices, use of generative AI, and conducting cybersecurity AI hackathons

September 07, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Google Cloud announced its partnership with CERT-In to train 1,000 government officials.

Google Cloud announced its partnership with CERT-In to train 1,000 government officials. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google Cloud on Thursday announced its partnership with the government's computer emergency response unit CERT-In to train 1,000 government officials and provide 1 lakh cybersecurity certificate scholarships to learners.

CERT-In is part of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), which deals with cybersecurity threats, hacking and other cyber related issues.

The 'cyber force' of government officials will be trained in cyber defence best practices, including use of generative AI, and conducting cybersecurity AI hackathons led by Google Cloud and Mandiant experts, the American technology giant said in a statement.

CERT-In Director General Sanjay Bahl said, "Cybersecurity is the cornerstone of our digital future, and harnessing the power of generative AI will help to stay ahead in this ever-evolving landscape. The collaboration will ameliorate and crank up the generation of skilled manpower in the area of cybersecurity and generative AI in our country." Google Cybersecurity Certificates are taught by experts at Google and equip people with in-demand skills needed for jobs in cybersecurity, the statement said.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

"We extend our gratitude to the ministry for their leadership and partnership. Together, we are facilitating essential skill development, and fostering collaborations to deliver new safe and secure services for Indians countrywide," said Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian.

