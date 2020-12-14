Gmail, YouTube, other Google services hit by widespread outage

A widespread outage of Gmail, YouTube, Google Docs and other Google services has been reported globally on Monday. However, Google.com and Chrome appear to be working.
Several users of YouTube, Gmail and other services posted their complaint about the issue on the social media.
Google Docs users were welcomed the message that the service has encountered an error, and that they should try reloading the page or try coming back in a few minutes. While YouTube’s error page showed a monkey with message, ‘Something went wrong’.
More than 100,000 users have reported problems with YouTube on downdetector from around the world. However, YouTube seemed to be working in an incognito browser without signing in.
As per downdetector website, almost all of Google’s services were affected including Hangouts, Meet, Play and Duo.
In addition to this, users reported issues with smart home gadgets that are integrated with Google Assistant.
Third party-apps that rely on Google’s back end services were also affected. At the time of writing, it was not known what caused the outage.
“We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We'll update you here as soon as we have more news,” Youtube’s official handle tweeted. An hour later, it further updated: “We’re back up and running! You should be able to access YouTube again and enjoy videos as normal.”
