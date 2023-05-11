ADVERTISEMENT

Gmail can now help its users write email replies

May 11, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated May 12, 2023 12:46 pm IST

Google in its I/O announced updates to Gmail and Workspace including AI text, image generation, data insights, and assisted writing 

The Hindu Bureau

Google announced a generative AI update to Gmail that will help users write entire using text prompts.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Google announced a generative AI update to Gmail that will help users write entire emails using text prompts.

During the keynote address, Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared an example where Gmail’s “Help me write” generated an entire email response with a text prompt. Users can also elaborate, formalise, shorten, and refine the generated text using the AI-enabled “Help me write” feature.

Google along with updates to generative AI and Pixel devices announced updates coming to its Workspace. The updates will leverage AI to bring what the company calls “Duet AI”.

The launch of AI features to the mobile app will be followed by contextual assistance, that will allow users to create professional replies that will automatically fill in names and other relevant information, the company said in a blog post.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Google will also be bringing image generation using text prompts to its Slides. Additionally, the company announced it will be bringing AI features to Google Sheets to assist in analysing data, and assisted writing in Google Docs.

The update in Docs will use neural models for grammar correction and will be available in English, Spanish, French, and Japanese along with other languages.

Google Workspace is available for the public and users can sign up to the waitlist to test the new features.

