Gati partners with Tech Mahindra to build cloud-native app, GEMS 2.0

September 04, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
In a bid to advance Gati’s legacy application to a cloud-based platform which is more flexible, GEMS 2.0 architecture will be micro-services-based and event-driven.

In a bid to advance Gati’s legacy application to a cloud-based platform which is more flexible, GEMS 2.0 architecture will be micro-services-based and event-driven. | Photo Credit: SIVAKUMAR PV

Indian logistics and supply chain provider and part of the Allcargo Group, Gati Ltd., has partnered with Tech Mahindra to develop the Gati Enterprise Management System or GEMS 2.0. The core operational software will be designed to have a modern interface that offers improved customer experience and lowered costs.

“The strategic deployment of new-age, data-driven technologies are at the core of revolutionising operational efficiency and customer engagement in the logistics and supply chain industry. Our partnership with Gati in designing and developing GEMS 2.0 will help the organisation boost productivity, unlock new business opportunities, scale performance and lead the tech-led transformation narrative in the express logistics segment,” Vivek Agarwal, President - APJI (Enterprise), Corporate Development, Tech Mahindra, said.

In a bid to advance Gati’s legacy application to a cloud-based platform which is more flexible, GEMS 2.0 architecture will be micro-services-based and event-driven through rule engines, and developed on the cloud, that prioritises security, and promises robust performance across different geographical operations, according to a statement by Gati. GEMS 2.0 will use AI and machine learning techniques to automate several tasks running the platform.

Tech Mahindra will enable GEMS 2.0 within the next 18-24 months.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

G S Ravi, EVP & Group CIO of Gati Ltd., spoke about the partnership saying, “The core vision of developing GEMS, an advanced real-time Enterprise Resource Planning platform, was to put customer first, optimize processes and to achieve better workflow management. Developing GEMS was a part of Gati’s evolution from a prominent express distribution player to an end-to-end logistics company. With its innovative digital solutions and proven competencies, Tech Mahindra will help us build the required tech-backbone to achieve the speed and agility necessary for Gati’s business.”

