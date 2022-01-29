Internet

French court upholds 100 million euro fine against Google for breaches linked to cookie policy

A logo is pictured at Google's European Engineering Center in Zurich April16, 2015.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

France's Conseil d'Etat, the country's supreme administrative court, on Friday said it upheld a decision by a watchdog imposing a 100 million euro ($111.46 million) fine on the U.S. tech giant for breaches linked to its cookies policy.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today's Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The fine imposed by France's CNIL data protection authority was proportionate, the court said in a statement.

Also Read | Google is testing a replacement for third-party cookies

"The Conseil d'Etat therefore rejects Google's demand to annul the sanction", it said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Right to Privacy
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2022 12:12:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/internet/french-court-upholds-100-million-euro-fine-against-google-for-breaches-linked-to-cookie-policy/article38343099.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY