Flipkart to let people exchange defunct electronic items for new products

June 27, 2023 01:15 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST

The upgraded products include television, refrigerator, washing machine, laptops, smartphones, and feature phones. Flipkart will enable the exchange in a single visit

The Hindu Bureau

Flipkart launched an exchange programme that will allow customers to exchange their defunct large and electronic appliances for upgraded products. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Flipkart on Monday launched an exchange programme that will allow customers to exchange their defunct large and electronic appliances for upgraded products.

The upgraded products include television, refrigerator, washing machine, laptops, smartphones, and feature phones. Flipkart will enable the exchange in a single visit.

Under this initiative, the non-functional products will be converted into currency. Flipkart has partnered with authorised vendors to ensure responsible disposal of e-waste.

Depending on the condition of the defunct product, it will be refurbished, recycled, or disposed off responsibly by authorised vendors.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“India is the third largest e-waste generator in the world (with 3.2 million tonnes in 2019); however, only 10 percent of the waste is collected for recycling, as per MeitY policy paper,” said Ashutosh Singh Chandel, Senior Director & Business Head, Re-Commerce at Flipkart.

He further added, with the new exchange programme for non-functional appliances, we want to provide our customers with an innovative, sustainable, and convenient solution to discard unused electronic and large appliances and upgrade to a product they aspire to have.

