FIFA World Cup final 2022: Google search records highest-ever traffic in 25 years

December 19, 2022 04:17 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST

Without revealing the exact figures, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that the search engine garnered its highest-ever traffic in 25 years during the FIFA World Cup final match between Argentina and France

The Hindu Bureau

A fan in Lusail watches the match on a phone screen on December 18, 2022 | Photo Credit: Reuters

On December 18, 2022, as the world tuned in to watch the final match of this year’s FIFA World Cup between Argentina and France, Google’s search engine recorded its “highest ever traffic in 25 years,” according to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.

In a tweet, without revealing the exact figures, Mr. Pichai said, “Search recorded its highest ever traffic in 25 years during the final of #FIFAWorldCup , it was like the entire world was searching about one thing!”

ADVERTISEMENT

At Qatar’s Lusail Stadium on Sunday, Argentina defeated France 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out to win the World Cup for the third time.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi scored twice and France striker Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as a thrilling World Cup final finished 3-3 after extra time. For his performance, Messi won the Golden Ball for the best player. Kylian Mbappe came second to Messi for that award but did win the Golden Boot for the tournament's top scorer with eight goals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US