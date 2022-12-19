  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi vs Maradona: A statistical comparison of their careers with Argentina

FIFA World Cup final 2022: Google search records highest-ever traffic in 25 years

Without revealing the exact figures, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that the search engine garnered its highest-ever traffic in 25 years during the FIFA World Cup final match between Argentina and France

December 19, 2022 04:17 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A fan in Lusail watches the match on a phone screen on December 18, 2022

A fan in Lusail watches the match on a phone screen on December 18, 2022 | Photo Credit: Reuters

On December 18, 2022, as the world tuned in to watch the final match of this year’s FIFA World Cup between Argentina and France, Google’s search engine recorded its “highest ever traffic in 25 years,” according to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.

In a tweet, without revealing the exact figures, Mr. Pichai said, “Search recorded its highest ever traffic in 25 years during the final of #FIFAWorldCup , it was like the entire world was searching about one thing!”

At Qatar’s Lusail Stadium on Sunday, Argentina defeated France 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out to win the World Cup for the third time.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi scored twice and France striker Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as a thrilling World Cup final finished 3-3 after extra time. For his performance, Messi won the Golden Ball for the best player. Kylian Mbappe came second to Messi for that award but did win the Golden Boot for the tournament's top scorer with eight goals.

Related Topics

internet / FIFA World Cup 2022

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.