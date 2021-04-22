Facebook tweaks ad tools ahead of Apple's privacy changes

The world's biggest social media company has been at loggerheads with Apple's 'App Tracking Transparency' feature.

Facebook Inc on Wednesday said it has made changes to its advertising tools, a week ahead of Apple’s iOS 14.5 software update.

The world’s largest social network and the second-largest seller of online ads is feuding with Apple over the iPhone maker's App-Tracking Transparency feature, which will prohibit collection of certain data from apps unless users opt in.

Facebook’s business and advertising tools will now limit how advertisers can view ad performance stats and campaign results. Advertisers are also advised to update Facebook SDK versions and ad manager tabs, the company said in a statement.

Facebook also said it is investing in privacy-enhancing technology and building a ‘personalised advertising ecosystem’ that is said to minimise the data collected, processed and shared.

Apple says it defends data privacy rights, but faces criticism from Facebook, app developers and startups whose business models rely on advertising tracking.

Facebook and Apple have also tangled over commission fees the iPhone maker charges apps listed on iOS devices, with the social media giant backing small developers most affected by the policy.

