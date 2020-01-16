Internet

Facebook to send notifications for third-party logins

The notification will show what kind of information the Facebook user has shared with the third-party application

The Facebook login notification will alert the user every time a third-party application will access user data and will be sent via mail, zdnet.com has reported

Facebook has added a new login feature that will notify users whenever they log into a third-party app or website using their account.

This login notification will alert the user every time a third-party application will access user data and will be sent via mail, zdnet.com reported on Wednesday.

“The design and content of the Login Notifications remind users that they have full control over the information they share with third party apps, with a clear path to edit those settings,” the report quoted Puxuan Qi, a Software Engineer Facebook.

This notification will show what kind of information the Facebook user has shared with the third-party application.

After receiving a notification, the user can click on the edit settings button to remove the app’s access to personal information.

The notification will help users detect unlicensed access or use of their credentials, but will also help educate them about the data they’re sharing with these apps.

The feature is already live and Qi said Facebook will continue to improve it throughout the year.

