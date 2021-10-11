Facebook to curb sale of Amazon rainforest land on Marketplace

11 October 2021 13:31 IST

This comes after BBC unveiled in February that illegal listings of parts of the Amazon rainforest were being sold on the platform.

Several parts of Brazil’s Amazon rainforest are being illegally sold on Facebook, an investigation by BBC revealed in February. Users could find illegally invaded plots by typing Portuguese equivalents for search terms like “forest”, “native jungle” and “timber” into Facebook’s marketplace search tool.

Eight months hence, the social networking firm has said it will stop people from selling land in ecological conservation areas within the Amazon rainforest on its platform. The policy is applicable to WhatsApp and Instagram as well.

The company said it will review listings on Facebook Marketplace against an unnamed international organisation’s authoritative database of protected areas to identify listings that may violate the new policy.

Facebook’s existing marketplace policy prohibits the sale of animals or animal products, and that has now been expanded to include land in ecologically-sensitive areas. However, the new measure will be limited only to conservation areas in Amazon.

BBC’s investigation unveiled that plots were often sold without an official land title proving ownership, and that Brazil’s government is unwilling to halt the sales.

Facebook had previously told the news agency it was ready to work with local authorities but indicated it would not take independent action to halt the trade.