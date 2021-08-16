Facebook Messenger’s voice, video calls get end-to-end encryption. | Picture by special arrangement.

16 August 2021 12:50 IST

Facebook also said that it plans on testing end-to-end encryption for group chats, including voice and video calls.

Facebook has introduced end-to-end encryption for Messenger voice and video calls, improving the security and privacy on its messaging platform.

The encryption feature, which is already available to users for one-on-one text chats on Messenger, will now offer an extra layer of protection when users make audio and video calls.

“In the past year, we’ve seen a surge in the use of audio and video calling with more than 150 million video calls a day on Messenger,” the social network said in a blog post.

In addition, Facebook said that it plans on testing end-to-end encryption for group chats, including voice and video calls.

The tech giant also intends to start a limited test with adults in certain countries that will let them opt-in to end-to-end encrypted messages and calls for one-on-one conversations on Instagram, it noted.

Furthermore, the company has updated the expiring message feature giving users more options in the chat. It now allows them to set the time between 5 seconds to 24 hours for disappearing messages.