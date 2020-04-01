Facebook expands Community Help feature for COVID-19 efforts

Facebook has announced to expand its Community Help feature as part of COVID-19 efforts that will help people offer help to those affected by the new coronavirus pandemic, as well as donate to non-profit organisations.

People can access Community Help in the COVID-19 Information Centre on Facebook.

“Community Help is a place for people to request or offer help to neighbours, such as volunteering to deliver groceries or donating to a local food pantry or fundraiser,” Facebook said in statement late on Tuesday.

The social networking giant is starting to roll it out in the U.S., the U.K., France, Australia and Canada in the next few days.

“We’re working to bring it to more countries in the coming weeks,” said the company.

This is the first time Facebook has launched Community Help on a global scale and being used for a health pandemic.

The new coronavirus cases reached over 8.5 lakh globally on Wednesday, with over 42,000 deaths. The cases in U.S. reached 1.8 lakh alone, according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.