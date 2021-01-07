Facebook drops 'likes' button from public pages

07 January 2021 12:00 IST

Facebook Pages will only show followers and have a dedicated News Feed where users can join conversations, interact with peers and engage with fans, the company said in a blog post.

Facebook Inc has dropped the "likes" button from its redesigned public pages used by artists, public figures and brands, the social media company said on Wednesday.

"We are removing Likes and focusing on Followers to simplify the way people connect with their favorite Pages," Facebook said about the redesign.

The California-based social networking platform introduced several measures last year to curb the spread of misinformation on the platform. This includes removal of accounts spreading false news and spam content.

Recently, Facebook suspended the ‘Kisan Ekta Morcha’ page that was used to give updates on the farmers’ protest in India, on grounds of ‘violating community standards of spam’.

The company also used artificial intelligence (AI) to eliminate hate speech from the platform. Facebook said it took action on more than 22 million pieces of hate speech content last year.

The company said it will add more security features this year. It will also expand Facebook Protect - its security program for high-profile accounts.