Facebook bans Signal after highlighting Instagram’s ad-targeting practice

This isn’t the first time Signal is taking a dig at Facebook. The company has taken to Twitter several times in the past to call out Facebook’s privacy practices.

Facebook earlier this week banned messaging app Signal’s advertising account on its platform after it displayed ads that highlighted Facebook’s ad-targeting practices.

The California-based messaging app ran a series of multi-variate ads on Instagram by giving examples of how the world’s largest social network collects and accesses user data through targeted advertisements. “You got this ad because you’re a certified public accountant in an open relationship. This ad used your location to see you’re in South Atlanta. You’re into natural skin care and you’ve supported Cardi B since day one,” read one ad.

Facebook immediately shut Signal’s advertising account. “Being transparent about how ads use people’s data is apparently enough to get banned; in Facebook’s world, the only acceptable usage is to hide what you’re doing from your audience,” Signal said in a statement.

Facebook declined to comment on the development.

Messaging app Signal gained traction earlier this year, following Facebook-owned WhatsApp’s controversial privacy update. Signal’s focus on privacy and encryption made it the fastest-growing app globally last month, according to data by app analytics firm App Annie.

