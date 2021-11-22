Employees embarrassed, scared to report data loss: report

22 November 2021 18:05 IST

Guilt, fear of consequences and trouble with the IT department prompted many employees to conceal their mistakes, according to research

Organisations are losing critical data such as customer orders and financial information because employees are too scared or embarrassed to report data loss or ransomware issues while using cloud applications, according to research by IT firm Veritas Technologies.

The firm surveyed over 11,500 employees across 9 countries.

More than half office workers have accidentally deleted files hosted in the cloud, including business documents and presentations, indicating cloud applications such as Microsoft Office 365 can be difficult to use for some. In fact, 20% workers do so multiple times a week, according to the survey.

Over a third of employees said they have lied to cover up the fact that they have accidentally deleted data stored in shared cloud drives. While nearly 43% said no one noticed their error, 20% respondents reported their data was no longer recoverable.

Moreover, guilt, fear of consequences and trouble with the IT department prompted many employees to conceal their mistakes, according to the research.

Many also noted that employees do not have a clear understanding of how much help the cloud companies hosting their files would be in the event their data is lost. Nearly half the respondents also think that data on the cloud are safer from ransomware, when it is not the case, the survey revealed.

According to the research, losing work related data or introducing ransomware are two of the most stressful experiences for office workers – more than a job interview or sitting for an exam.