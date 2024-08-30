ADVERTISEMENT

Durex India exposed sensitive consumer data and order details: Report  

Published - August 30, 2024 01:58 pm IST

Durex India exposed sensitive consumer data, including full names and order details collected on the condom-maker’s website  

The Hindu Bureau

Durex India, the Indian branch of the British condom-maker, exposed sensitive user information. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Durex India, the Indian branch of the British condom-maker, exposed sensitive user information collected by its official website.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exposed data included customers’ full names, contact information, email address, shipping address, and order details, a report from TechCrunch said.

Security researcher Sourajeet Majumder first discovered the security leak.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the exact number of affected customers is not known, researchers found evidence that the information of hundreds of customers was exposed due to the lack of proper authentication on the condom-maker’s order confirmation page.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Customer order details were still accessible online.

Meanwhile, Ravi Bhatnagar, a spokesperson for the Durex parent company Reckitt, declined to comment or share information on how the company plans to secure its customers’ information, the report said.

Threat actors could exploit the data exposed on Durex’s website to launch phishing attacks, perform identity theft, and even harass customers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US