Disney+ Hotstar using AI video optimisation tools to reduce download size

Published - September 17, 2024 11:48 am IST

This patent pending technology has optimised over 700 titles in the Disney+ Hotstar's library

The Hindu Bureau

Disney+ Hotstar using AI video optimisation tools to reduce download size | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar has introduced an AI-driven video optimisation technology to improve users viewing experience. With the new AI tool, the company claims a 25% reduction in download size, thus saving user’s data, while maintaining the quality.

This patent pending technology has optimised over 700 titles in the Disney+ Hotstar’s on demand premium content library, it said.

This is a smarter approach to video encoding that adapts to the user consumption patterns, context and complexity around each scene, Disney+ Hotstar said.

This development enhances viewer experience by improving the user centric quality of experience around context aware scenes while maintaining efficiency for simpler content.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

“Our new patent - pending encoding techniques improve watch time per GB by 12.5%, reflecting our commitment to enhancing streaming for everyone and making entertainment accessible to everyone,” said Mukund Acharya, Head of Technology at Disney+ Hotstar.

