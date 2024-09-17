GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Disney+ Hotstar using AI video optimisation tools to reduce download size

This patent pending technology has optimised over 700 titles in the Disney+ Hotstar’s library

Published - September 17, 2024 11:48 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Disney+ Hotstar using AI video optimisation tools to reduce download size

Disney+ Hotstar using AI video optimisation tools to reduce download size | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar has introduced an AI-driven video optimisation technology to improve users viewing experience. With the new AI tool, the company claims a 25% reduction in download size, thus saving user’s data, while maintaining the quality.

This patent pending technology has optimised over 700 titles in the Disney+ Hotstar’s on demand premium content library, it said.

This is a smarter approach to video encoding that adapts to the user consumption patterns, context and complexity around each scene, Disney+ Hotstar said.

This development enhances viewer experience by improving the user centric quality of experience around context aware scenes while maintaining efficiency for simpler content.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“Our new patent - pending encoding techniques improve watch time per GB by 12.5%, reflecting our commitment to enhancing streaming for everyone and making entertainment accessible to everyone,” said Mukund Acharya, Head of Technology at Disney+ Hotstar.

Published - September 17, 2024 11:48 am IST

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.