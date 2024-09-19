Discord audio and videos calls to have end-to-end encryption 

Discord, the popular online community platform, introduced a custom end-to-end encryption protocol designed to protect audio and video calls.

Dubbed “DAVE”, the protocol was developed with the help of cybersecurity experts at Trail of Bits, that also audited the E2EE system’s code and implementation, a report from Bleeping Computer said.

At the time of rollout, the protocol covers one-on-one audio and video calls in private channels, small groups chats and server-based voice channels. The protocol will also cover larger group conversations, and real-time streaming.

Discord was initially popular with gamers to communicate during gameplay; however, the platform has become of the world’s most famous communication platforms catering to groups with common interests, creators, businesses and communities.

