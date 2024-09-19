GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Discord audio and videos calls to have end-to-end encryption 

Discord introduced a custom end-to-end encryption protocol designed to protect audio and video calls  

Published - September 19, 2024 12:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Discord introduced a custom end-to-end encryption protocol designed to protect audio and video calls.  

Discord introduced a custom end-to-end encryption protocol designed to protect audio and video calls.   | Photo Credit: Discord

Discord, the popular online community platform, introduced a custom end-to-end encryption protocol designed to protect audio and video calls.

Dubbed “DAVE”, the protocol was developed with the help of cybersecurity experts at Trail of Bits, that also audited the E2EE system’s code and implementation, a report from Bleeping Computer said.

At the time of rollout, the protocol covers one-on-one audio and video calls in private channels, small groups chats and server-based voice channels. The protocol will also cover larger group conversations, and real-time streaming.

Discord was initially popular with gamers to communicate during gameplay; however, the platform has become of the world’s most famous communication platforms catering to groups with common interests, creators, businesses and communities.

Published - September 19, 2024 12:38 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

internet / technology (general) / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.