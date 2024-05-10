ADVERTISEMENT

Dell warns users of data breach that impacted around 49 million customers: Report  

Updated - May 10, 2024 01:57 pm IST

Published - May 10, 2024 01:35 pm IST

Dell is warning customers of a data breach in its portal that contained limited types of customer information related to purchases  

The Hindu Bureau

Dell is warning customers of a data breach that allegedly impacted 49 million customers. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Dell is warning customers of a data breach that allegedly impacted 49 million customers. The PC makers, in an email, warned users it was investigating an incident involving a Dell portal that contained limited types of customer information related to purchases from the company.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dell further stated it believed there is no significant risk to customers given the type of information involved, a report from Bleeping Computer said.

According to Dell, the information accessed by threat actors during the breach included names, physical addresses, and other information related to Dell hardware and order information but does not include financial or payment information, email addresses, or telephone numbers. The company also stated it is working with law enforcement agencies and a third-party forensic agency to investigate the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The data breach first came to light when a threat actor attempted to sell a Dell database on a hacking forum on 28 April.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The threat actor claimed they had access to stolen data from the computer maker for 49 million customers and other information related to systems purchased from Dell between 2017-2024.

Dell unveils AI-Enabled PC Lineup in India

While Dell does not believe the data breach poses a significant threat to customers, threat actors in the past have been known to target individuals whith physical mailings with phishing links or ones that contain media like DVDs and thumb drives to install malware on target’s devices.

The post on a hacking forum advertising the sale of the data has since been removed and could indicate the data is being used in other forms of attacks. Customers are therefore advised to be wary of physical mailings or emails that could be impersonating Dell asking to install software, change passwords, or perform actions that could risk their security.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US