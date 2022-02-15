Internet

Daily Quiz | YouTube

17 years ago, on this day, Youtube was launched.  Here is a quiz related to the popular videos website.

(Compiled by Venkataraghavan Srinivasan)

Daily Quiz | YouTube

Daily Quiz | YouTube

1/5

1. Whose video on YouTube was the first to cross 1 billion views? How long did it take for the video to cross the 1 billion mark? 

Answer :

PSY, with his global megahit, Gangnam Style. It took PSY 157 days to reach 1 billion views

Daily Quiz | YouTube

0/5

RETAKE THE QUIZ


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
internet
The Hindu Quizzes
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 15, 2022 11:56:02 am | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/internet/daily-quiz-youtube/article65051515.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY