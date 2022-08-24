Daily Quiz | On Internet

Srinivasan Ramani August 24, 2022 11:42 IST

Srinivasan Ramani August 24, 2022 11:42 IST

The Internet became what it is today, because of the invention of the World Wide Web that was released to the public in August 1991. Here’s a quiz on some milestones in the Internet’s journey

The Internet became what it is today, because of the invention of the World Wide Web that was released to the public in August 1991. Here’s a quiz on some milestones in the Internet’s journey

Daily Quiz | On Internet The Internet became what it is today, because of the invention of the World Wide Web that was released to the public in August 1991. Here’s a quiz on some milestones in the Internet’s journey Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On Internet 1/5 1. Which English computer scientist is credited with the invention of the World Wide Web? Where was he working when he did this? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Tim Berners-Lee. He was working with CERN, Switzerland. I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. While Google today dominates the search engine market, this tool, first launched in September 1990 and used to index FTP (File Transfer Protocol) archives is considered the first Internet search engine. What was it called? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Archie I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. The digital intelligence provider Similarweb rates this website as the eighth most visited in the world. While it was launched in 2001, the idea of an online version of the service that this website provides, is considered to have been made as early as in 1986 by the internet pioneer Rick Gates. Name this website. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Wikipedia I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. What is the claim to fame of the device called TAT-8, which was built in 1988 by a consortium of companies that included AT&T Corp., France Telecom and British Telecom? SHOW ANSWER Answer : The first underwater fiber optic cable I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. Much before Web 2.0 evolved and social networking began, many users, as early as 1980, who had email utilised this “distributed discussion system” on “newsgroups” as threaded discussions. What is this system, which is still in place, called? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Usenet I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On Internet YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/5 RETAKE THE QUIZ



Our code of editorial values