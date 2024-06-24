GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cybercriminals target outdated Android devices with ransomware attacks: Report  

Threat actors are using an open-source Android malware to target outdated devices to lock them with ransomware  

Published - June 24, 2024 05:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Multiple cybercrime campaigns are targeting outdated Android devices.

Multiple cybercrime campaigns are targeting outdated Android devices. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Multiple cybercrime campaigns are targeting outdated Android devices, some aiming to lock them down with a ransomware module and demanding payment on Telegram.

Threat actors were found targeting Android devices running versions that had reached the end of life (EoL) and are no longer receiving security updates, making them vulnerable to known/published flaws.

Over 120 campaigns using malware to target devices were detected by researchers at Check Point, a report from the Bleeping Computer said.

Devices running Android versions 11 or older account for over 87.5% of the total while only 12.5% of infected devices were found running Android 12 or 13.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The targeted devices include models from multiple brands including ones from Samsung, Google, Xiaomi, Redmi, Motorola, OnePlus, Vivo and Huawei.

The malware is spread to vulnerable devices through various means using brands like Instagram, WhatsApp, e-commerce platforms or antivirus apps to trick people into downloading malicious APKs.

Along with the ransomware, the threat campaigns were also found distributing malware that could wipe out all the files on a device, lock the screen rendering the device unusable, the capability to read messages that could compromise two-factor authentications and OTPs and tracking the device’s location.

How to protect against ransomware attacks on older Android devices

Users are advised to download apps only from the official Android app store.

When installing new apps users should ensure they do not grant the apps permissions that they may not need. For example, a simple photo editing or e-commerce app will not require access to the device’s messages or continued location tracking.

Users are also advised to not click on URLs embedded in emails or SMS, and scan apps with Play Protect before launching them.

Related stories

Related Topics

internet / cyber crime / technology (general) / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.