COVID-19 vaccine slots in India can now be booked through WhatsApp

24 August 2021 15:55 IST

The messaging service recently added a feature to enable users to download their vaccination certificate from WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has partnered with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) to enable users to book vaccination appointments through its platform, CEO Will Cathcart tweeted.

Users can now book vaccination slots by sending ‘Book Slot’ to MyGov Corona Helpdesk bot on WhatsApp. They will have to verify OTP and follow necessary steps to complete the appointment process.

“Paving a new era of citizen convenience. Now, book #COVID19 vaccine slots easily on your phone within minutes,” Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya said in a statement.

MoHFW continues to extend slot booking and certificate download support on the Co-WIN portal or the Aarogya Setu and Umang mobile app.

“WhatsApp is very proud of this innovative approach to benefit citizens with different technological solutions,” Shivnath Thukral, public policy director at WhatsApp tweeted.