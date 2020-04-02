COVID-19: LinkedIn offers free job postings for critical roles

In a bid to help fight against the new coronavirus pandemic, Microsoft-owned professional networking platform LinkedIn on Thursday said it is offering free job postings, promoting urgent jobs and hiring resources to companies from industries in critical need.

LinkedIn is offering companies and organisations in healthcare (including medical device, medical practice and mental health care), supermarket, warehousing and freight delivery, as well as disaster relief non-profit organisations the ability to post jobs for free on the platform — from April 1 to June to 30 — and hire people needed to fill these mission-critical roles.

“We are hearing heroic stories of how those on the frontlines are working around the clock to protect the public. It’s clear, however, that more help is needed to fill the most urgent open roles,” Ruchee Anand, Director of Talent and Learning Solutions, India at LinkedIn said in a statement.

“That is why we are bolstering our efforts to help accelerate the hiring of people with relevant skills that are most needed in India right now,” Anand added.

According to the professional networking platform, the company is helping job seekers with the right skills to quickly find open roles by promoting them on our Jobs page.

For instance, frontline healthcare roles, such as doctors and nurses, will be automatically added to a list of ‘urgent’ jobs, which will be surfaced to LinkedIn members with relevant skills.

LinkedIn members that have relevant skills that fit these open roles will receive automatic real-time alerts and emails that inform them so that they can apply immediately.

The company has also heard from its healthcare staffing customers that they need help hiring for critical healthcare roles.

To help support their surge hiring needs, LinkedIn is offering access to ‘LinkedIn Talent Insight’s for three months to give our customers real-time data and insights to identify critical healthcare professionals efficiently.

They have expanded its ‘Recruiting For Good’ programme to deploy its own team of recruiters to help source and screen talent for organisations on the front lines so that these organisations can fill urgent paid and volunteer positions.