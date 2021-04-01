Consumers spent $32 billion on apps in first three months of 2021: report

01 April 2021 14:46 IST

Gaming continued to be the most popular category in the app market, with a billion gaming titles being downloaded every week in the quarter

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Global consumer spending on apps across Apple App Store and Google Play reached $32 billion in the first three months of 2021 alone, according to data by app analytics firm App Annie.

The smartphone app ecosystem showed tremendous growth last year, and weekly time spent on apps grew over 20% in the first three months last year.

Advertising

Advertising

Consumer spending is an app metric that includes spending on in-app purchases, subscriptions and premium app downloads.

The rise in consumer spending is up 40% compared with the same period last year. Smartphone users are also said to have spent $9 billion in Q1 2021 than they did in Q1 2020.

Also Read | In-app purchase prices reach new high on record consumer spending

App downloads on both app stores combined rose by 10% to 31 billion this quarter. Separately, the spending on apps grew 40% year over year to $21 billion on iOS.

Short-video app TikTok and social network Facebook remained the top two apps in terms of downloads in the March-ended quarter. YouTube and TikTok aced the list in terms of global consumer spending, while Facebook and WhatsApp Messenger clocked the most number of monthly active users.

Privacy-focused messaging app Signal was the quarter’s second fastest-growing app by downloads and monthly-active users, followed by rival app Telegram. MX Takatak, an Indian short user-generated video content app, was the fastest growing app by downloads, according to App Annie.

Also Read | Dating apps made $3 billion in 2020, Tinder tops spending list

Gaming continued to be the most popular category in the app market, with a billion gaming titles being downloaded every week in the quarter. Total consumer spend on gaming hit $22 billion, with iOS gamers spending nearly $13 billion. Join Clash 3D, Among Us and PUBG Mobile were the top games in terms of downloads, consumer spend and monthly active users.

Mobile gaming is set to reach $120 billion in consumer spend, according to App Annie.