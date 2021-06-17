Clubhouse to let content creators in India make money off the platform

17 June 2021 16:27 IST

Social audio platform Clubhouse is moving ahead with its plan to make content creators in India earn through the platform. It will start by roping in a few Indian creators and help them promote their shows on the platform.

Content creators will also be given financial support either by matching them to brands or through a monthly stipend, Aarthi Ramamurthy, Head of International at Clubhouse, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Through this programme, creators will also be allowed to design services for creative assets, promote within and outside Clubhouse, and help build an audience.

Creators interested in monetising must apply through Clubhouse’s website, and the company will review the applications on a rolling basis, it said.

The California-based company introduced the Android version of the app last month for a chunk of the non-iOS market. Within a week after its launch, the app crossed a million downloads.

Another social audio app Twitter Spaces is also attempting a similar move with its 'ticketed spaces' feature, which will allow hosts to schedule discussions and have people pay for access.

Unlike Clubhouse, Twitter does not have any plans for monetisation through promoted spaces for brands or advertisers at the moment, the company had said.

Reddit and Facebook are also building their own Clubhouse clones. A recent Tech Crunch report said that Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg tested his firm live audio feature in Taiwan. It is still not clear when the social network will launch its audio app.